Batangas agrees to serve as training venues for PBA teams

MANILA, Philippines -- The local executives of Batangas City have agreed to host the training of some PBA teams, in anticipation of the start of the league's 46th season.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua on Saturday met with Batangas City mayor Beverley Dimacuha and Congressman Marvey Mariño, who are both supportive of the league's intent to train in their local gyms.

The city offered the Batangas Coliseum and the gym at the Batangas State University as practice venues.

"Tapos titingnan pa nila 'yung ibang eskwelahan, parang Lyceum, kung pupwede pa na pangatlo," Marcial told ABS-CBN News on Sunday.

"Pupunta ako sa Friday doon, kasama 'yung team natin at team nila, magmi-meeting kung paano protocols, paano disinfection, para malaman natin," he added.

Marcial expects five to seven PBA teams to train in Batangas City, though this will not be a "bubble" environment as players will still head back home once their practice sessions are over.

At the moment, PBA ball clubs cannot train in Metro Manila, which remains under modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14.

The league will meet with the local government again on Friday to discuss the protocols involved. According to Marcial, both venues will still have to be cleared as the gyms currently hold medical and food supplies.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) will also study if PBA teams that will train in the city can already hold scrimmages. Batangas is currently under general community quarantine (GCQ). Should the teams be allowed to hold scrimmages by the middle of May, the PBA remains on track to open its 46th season by June.

Aside from Batangas City, Ilocos Norte has also emerged as a possible training venue for PBA teams.

"May nagsabi din sa akin na two teams naman sa Ilocos, so 'yun, tingnan natin 'yung iba," said Marcial. "Pasabi pa lang pero wala namang final."

RELATED VIDEO FROM THE ARCHIVES