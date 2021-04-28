Duterte extends MECQ in NCR Plus until May 14

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on April 19, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/file

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday approved the extension of the second strictest quarantine level in Metro Manila and nearby Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces, Malacañang said until the middle of May.

Duterte said the NCR Plus area will stay under MECQ until May 14.

The President also placed Santiago City, Quirino and Abra province under MECQ.

Duterte added that the following areas would be under general community quarantine.

Apayao

Baguio City

Benget

Ifugao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Batangas

Quezon

Tacloban

Iligan

Davao City

Lanao del Sur



The rest of the country is under the loosest modified GCQ, said Duterte.

"This new community quarantine classification is subject to the appeals of the local government units," Roque said.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, reported 6,895 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, pushing its total tally of cases to 1,020,495.

Active cases in the country hit 67,769, while deaths reached 17,031, according to the health department.

Intensive care capacity in NCR hospitals was at the moderate risk level, with about 62 percent of beds utilized.

The congested capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities and a municipality, account for about two-thirds of the country's gross domestic product.

Extended coronavirus curbs will continue to hurt the Philippines' economy, which posted a record 9.6 percent slump last year.

The Philippines has so far been able to administer about 1.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Tuesday.

The government aims to vaccinate 70 million of its 108 million population to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

— With a report from Reuters

