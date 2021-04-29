Batangas a possible training site for PBA teams

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will meet with local executives of Batangas City this Saturday to determine if the league can hold practices in the area.

This, as the entire province is under general community quarantine (GCQ). Metro Manila, where PBA teams traditionally train, remains under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until May 14.

The PBA is still waiting for a go-signal from the government to open its 46th season, which may not come until COVID-19 cases in the country drop. However, teams are finding ways to start practicing already.

"Pupunta ako sa Batangas... Alam ko, may tatlong wooden courts doon. Baka pwedeng magpa-practice, depende sa oras," said Marcial in a press briefing on Thursday.

The commissioner will hold discussions with Mayor Beverley Dimacuha together with Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua.

If they come to an agreement, PBA teams can hold practices in the gyms in Batangas City, after which they can head back to their respective homes.

"Uwian lang," said Marcial, who assured that the set-up in Batangas will not be a "bubble." "GQC pa doon. So makikipag-usap kami sa Sabado sa mga officials doon."

Teams in the PBA also have the freedom to train in other areas, provided that they fulfill the requirements of the PBA. Marcial has stressed that teams must get the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force, the Games and Amusements Board, and the local government. Moreover, their protocols must be inspected by the league first.

The PBA has also written the IATF to ask permission to hold scrimmages once quarantine restrictions ease.

"Sumulat kami na baka pwede na mag-scrimmage after ng MECQ," Marcial explained. "Titingnan natin kung ano ang tugon sa atin ng Task Force. Ipapatawag naman kami para i-justify natin kung bakit kailangan na maglaro."

PBA teams were already practicing in small groups in January, although no scrimmages were held. However, all training sessions were halted this month after NCR Plus was placed under enhanced community quarantine due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.