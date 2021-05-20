LOOK: PBA teams resume practices

MANILA, Philippines -- It's back to work for PBA teams, as ball clubs resumed their practices in separate venues all over the country.

The Meralco Bolts are in the midst of a 10-day camp in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, and are currently holding practices at the Centennial Arena.

Also in Laoag are the TNT Tropang GIGA, which held their first practice on Wednesday night under the watchful eye of comebacking coach Chot Reyes.

Several other teams are in different venues in Batangas, including Barangay Ginebra, NorthPort, TerraFirma, and Magnolia -- all of whom trained on Thursday.

According to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, they are still working to gain clearance from the government so that teams can hold practices in Metro Manila.

The commissioner paid a courtesy call to MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos earlier this week to discuss the league's options.

"Sabi naman niya, sige, lahat ng maitutulong ko," Marcial said of Abalos' response to their request. "Mahilig din siya sa basketball… Gusto niya makaatulong sa sports."

"'Yun ang sabi niya -- tingnan natin kung ano ang magagawa niyang tulong," he added.

Teams were already practicing in January in anticipation of the league's 46th season, but had to stop in March when NCR Plus was placed under enhanced community quarantine due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The government has already informed the PBA that the opening of the season will depend on the COVID-19 situation.