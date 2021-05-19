WATCH: Chot Reyes holds first practice since his return to TNT

For the first time since his return to PBA coaching, Chot Reyes oversaw the practice of TNT Tropang GIGA.

The team posted a short clip of their practice session with Reyes Wednesday night on its official Twitter account.

Reyes, who led the team to four championships, was shown flashing a V sign during their session at Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag city.

Members of the team were shown doing shooting drills while wearing face masks.

It is the same practice venue being used by its sister team, Meralco, for the coming 46th PBA season.

Reyes left the team in 2013 to focus on coaching Gilas Pilipinas.

