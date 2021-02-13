Chot Reyes to return as PBA coach, call shots for TNT

Chot Reyes is set to coach TNT Tropang Giga, the team announced Saturday, signaling the return to the PBA by the multi-titled bench tactician.

Reyes, a 5-time recipient of the league’s coach of the year award, will replace active consultant Mark Dickel, who worked side by side with appointed team head coach Bong Ravena.



“It’s like a homecoming for Chot,” said Ricky Vargas, TNT team governor and chairman of the PBA Board of Governors.

“He is a coach that gave us 4 championships. We look forward to a successful relationship with coach Chot.”



Reyes, who last coached in the PBA in 2012 also for the Smart Inc. franchise, said he was humbled by TNT’s decision to bring him back.

“Throughout my career, I have always tried to live according to my passion and purpose,” Reyes said.

“My passion has always been coaching and building teams, whether in sports or business. And my purpose is to further the advancement of Filipino coaches, so we can, in turn, help develop the next generation of Filipino leaders.”

Reyes had been on a coaching hiatus since mid-2018, when he called the shots for the Gilas Pilipinas men’s national basketball team.

His last game was on July 2, 2018, when the game between the Philippines and Australia ended in a brawl.

He worked as TV5 chief executive officer until he and the broadcaster parted ways in July 2019, after which Reyes focused on his family business and his engagements as motivational speaker.

His return to coaching, Reyes said, would allow him to “advance this advocacy” of influencing a new breed of basketball minds.

“I have spent the best years of my career as a ka-Tropa, and I look forward to this new challenge,” said Reyes, who had previously coached 4 other franchises, including San Miguel Beer.

Reyes, meanwhile, wanted Dickel to stay on as an active consultant, but Dickel said he would look for other opportunities and recuperate from his recent operation in Las Vegas.

“We would like to thank TNT Tropang GIGA Active Consultant Mark Dickel for all that he has done for the team,” Vargas said.

“He brought us to the PBA Finals twice in the two years that he was onboard. We wish him well as he moves on to new endeavors.”