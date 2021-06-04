PBA teams to carry on with training outside NCR amid restrictions

PBA teams are inclined to continue their training outside Metro Manila as indoor team activities remained prohibited in the NCR Plus area due to its current quarantine status.

The Meralco Bolts and the TNT Tropang Giga will head back to Ilocos Norte to carry on with their preparations for the 46th PBA Season.

Meanwhile, the NorthPort Batang Pier plan to hold outdoor workouts in Greenmeadows to alternate with their training sessions in Batangas.

"Humingi na sila ng endorsement from the Commissioner's Office," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial referring to Meralco and TNT in the league's official website.

With NorthPort's case, Marcial said it will need additional permission from the Quezon City government.

"Kailangan nilang magpaalam sa Quezon City LGU," said Marcial.

The NLEX Road Warriors continue their training in Clark while the rest practice in Lyceum Batangas, Batangas State University, Splendido Country Club in Laurel, Valentino Resort and Spa in San Jose and Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa.

