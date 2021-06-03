PBA considering Antipolo, Pasig for opening day

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is choosing between two venues for the opening of its upcoming All-Filipino Cup.

The league is planning to open its 46th season in late June or early July, with the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo and the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig as possible venues.

Ynares Antipolo has long been a potential site for the league's opening ceremonies, with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial having been in talks with former Antipolo City Mayor Jun Ynares since March.

Marcial acknowledged that the Pasig venue has some issues.

"Kung kami-kami lang, pwede na ang Ynares-Pasig," he said, as quoted by the league website. "Ang problema lang sa Ynares-Pasig eh walang dugouts."

"We would need to put up tents as dressing areas for the players," he added.

All their plans remain dependent on the government's decision regarding the quarantine classification of NCR Plus, however.

Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces -- Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan -- remain under general community quarantine until June 15.

"We'll discuss the finer details of plans after June 15," Marcial said.

In the meantime, PBA teams are training in areas with more relaxed quarantine restrictions like Batangas and Pampanga. Meralco and the TNT Tropang GIGA ventured to Ilocos Norte for their training camp.