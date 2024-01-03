Middle blocker Joy Dacoron. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA -- Middle blocker Joy Dacoron has found her way to the Petro Gazz Angels after the disbandment of her former squad, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

"As she said before, 'What's meant for your soul will find its way to you.' We're rooting for you, Joy Dacoron!" Petro Gazz said in a post on its social media accounts on Wednesday.

Dacoron, a former beauty queen, played 16 sets for F2 in the PVL Second All-Filipino Conference and scored a total of 19 points on 11 attacks, six blocks, and two aces.

She also joined another former Cargo Mover Ethan Arce who earlier signed up for the Gazz Angels.

F2, before its dispersal, had a disappointing All-Filipino campaign, where they ended up in eighth place.

The Gazz Angels also saw a key member in the form of Grethcel Soltones leave after signing up for the Chargers.

Petro Gazz, former champion in the PVL, will have to buck its sixth-place finish in the last conference and lean on Dacoron and the rest of its roster to improve its results in the upcoming 2024 season.

RELATED VIDEO