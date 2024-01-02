PVL: Ethan Arce is newest member of Petro Gazz Angels

Ethan Arce (13) is the newest player from the disbanded F2 Logistics squad to find a new team. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Ethan Arce is the newest member of Petro Gazz Angels, the team announced on a social media post on Tuesday.

Arce, 22, is a former member of the disbanded F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the Premier Volleyball League.

The development came after Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Ivy Lacsina, and Dawn Macandili-Catindig signed with new teams.

"Fueled and ready to meet you at the net!" the welcome statement said.

Arce joined Gerflor in June 2023 to turn professional, leaving her eligibility to play for UP behind.

The middle blocker had a total of 26 points on 18 attacks, four blocks, and four aces last conference.

Petro Gazz, meanwhile, looks to regain its winning ways in the PVL after nabbing championships in the 2019 and 2022 PVL Reinforced Conferences.

The Gazz Angels only had a sixth-place finish in the recent Second All-Filipino after a silver finish in the first All-Filipino.