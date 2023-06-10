MANILA -- The Quezon City Gerflor Defenders have completed their roster for their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) debut in the upcoming Invitational Conference in June after introducing 10 more players.

Ethan Arce, 22, leads the pack as the former University of the Philippines middle blocker turns pro to suit up for QC. She will be forgoing her remaining playing years in the UAAP as she now will lace her kicks in the PVL.

Also joining the Defenders is former Black Mamba Lady Trooper standout Andrea Marzan.

Another veteran in Ranya Musa, who previously played with Cignal and Akari, will be among the leaders of one of the two newest teams in the league.

Completing the squad is middle blocker Anne Esguerra, outside hitters Mina Digal, Jannine Navarro, Justine Dorog, Rap Aguilar, and AJ Jingco, and setter Ivy Perez.

Quezon City previously unveiled Alyssa Bertolano, Shannen Palec, Pia Sarmiento, and Julia Angeles over the past week.

The first signings that the team announced, on the other hand, are Sarah Verutiao’s and Fhen Emnas’ additions to the team.