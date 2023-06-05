PVL: Sarah Verutiao, Fhen Emnas to suit up for Gerflor

Former Adamson setter Fhen Emnas is one of the recruits of new PVL team Quezon City Gerflor Defenders. PVL Media/File.

MANILA -- The Quezon City Gerflor Defenders are gearing up for their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) stint in the upcoming Invitational Conference in June by introducing two of its players, Sarah Verutiao and Fhen Emnas.

The two setters were introduced by the team as its “game-changing setters” on its Instagram page on Monday.

“Sarah and Fhen will set the court on fire with their precise and impressive moves! We all hope for your support as they embark on this journey with us. Let's go!” they added.

Emnas was a former Adamson University Lady Falcon and professionally played for the Black Mamba Lady Troopers in 2021. She also suited up for Banko Perlas and the Customs Transformers.

Verutiao last suited for the Arellano University Lady Chiefs in the NCAA Season 95.

Aside from the duo, the Defenders also teased a pair of liberos, opposite hitters, and two official reserves. In addition, four middle blockers and outside hitters will complete the debuting squad.

Backed up by the Quezon City Sports Management Services, the team says that by joining the PVL, they will “significantly enhance our sports program, encompassing grassroots development, school-based competition, and representation of our LGU.”

They also bared that the team will also be serving as a platform for the hopefuls that they support.

“Many of our recruits, scholars, and team members aspire to pursue volleyball as their profession, and this opportunity will help them realize their dreams.”