Alyssa Bertolano, after just two seasons with the UP Fighting Maroons, is turning pro. UAAP Media.

The Quezon City Gerflor Defenders continue their buildup for their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) debut in the upcoming Invitational Conference in June, introducing four new standouts who will be adding more firepower as its roster slowly takes shape.

The squad made the announcement on their Instagram account.

Among them is University of the Philippines' opposite hitter Alyssa Bertolano who decided to forgo her remaining years with the Fighting Maroons after just finishing her sophomore season in the UAAP.

Former Choco Mucho opposite hitter Shannen Palec will also be suiting up for the team, coming in with the veteran experience that the team will be leaning on. Palec played for UST in the UAAP.

In addition, Pia Sarmiento who previously was with Cherry Tigo, and 24-year-old Julia Angeles who played for Balipure will be the liberos of the Quezon City Sports Management Services-backed team.

Gerflor initially introduced Sarah Verutiao and Fhen Emnas as two of their first players on Monday.

The squad is still set to introduce four outside hitters, four middle blockers, and two official reserves.