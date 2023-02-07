MANILA – Former Adamson University Lady Falcon Joy Dacoron is set to enter the Araneta Coliseum not as an athlete but an aspiring beauty queen.

Dacoron is shifting her path from the hard court to beauty pageant stage as she made the Top 40 at this year's Binibining Pilipinas.

The middle blocker will have the chance to win one of the crowns at stake.

Days before the announcement of the official candidates, Dacoron said her father is proud that she will pursue her dream of becoming a beauty queen.

“Hindi biro mawalan ng mahal sa buhay. Same reason naalala ko gaano ka -proud ang Papa ko ibinihagi sa lahat ng kakilala niya sobrang proud niya sa akin na pinagpatuloy ko ang aking pinakapangarap na maging beauty queen at mamahagi ng aking magandang kalooban sa lahat,” she said in her caption.

Before joining Binibing Pilipinas, the athlete suited up for Adamson's women’s volleyball team in college before joining the pro league.

After college, Dacoron joined the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, who won the inaugural season of PVL as a professional competition in 2021.

She moved to the Cignal HD Spikers in the previous season of PVL where they finished first runner up.

RELATED VIDEO