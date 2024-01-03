MANILA -- The busy offseason continues at the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The Akari Chargers have landed veteran outside spiker Grethcel Soltones from the Petro Gazz Angels, the team announced in a social media post on Wednesday.

"The Akari Chargers welcome decorated outside spiker Grethcel Soltones. More firepower and championship experience. Let's light it up, Lady Beast!" the welcome post read.

Soltones, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Most Valuable Player in Seasons 90-92, played three seasons for the Gazz Angels, who finished in sixth place in the 2nd All-Filipino last month.

The Cebu native was also PVL's second Best Outside Spiker in the 2022 Open Conference and represented the Philippines with the national team in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games.

Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers bid farewell to spiker Jerrili Malabanan and liberos Bia General and Anngela Nunag earlier on Wednesday, while the Choco Mucho Flying Titans have announced the departure of opposite hitter Caitlin Viray from its roster.

Viray and the rest of Choco Mucho fell short in their championship campaign after falling to sister team Creamline Cool Smashers.

The HD Spikers, meanwhile, were again bronze medalists in the 2nd All-Filipino after defeating the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the battle for third.