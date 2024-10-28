Quarrying, deficient flood projects made flooding in Albay worse — groups | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Quarrying, deficient flood projects made flooding in Albay worse — groups

Quarrying, deficient flood projects made flooding in Albay worse — groups

Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 29, 2024 01:55 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bicol
|
Albay
|
quarrying
|
flood control
|
environment
|
Kristine
|
storm
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.