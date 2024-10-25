Senator on Bicol flooding: 'What happened to region's P61B flood control budget' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Senator on Bicol flooding: 'What happened to region's P61B flood control budget'
Senator on Bicol flooding: 'What happened to region's P61B flood control budget'
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 25, 2024 02:57 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
senator
|
flood
|
flooding
|
flood control
|
Bicol
|
DPWH
|
budget
|
Joel Villanueva
|
Chiz Escudeo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.