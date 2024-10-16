Marcos reminds mining firms: 'Adopt practices that prioritize the environment' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcos reminds mining firms: 'Adopt practices that prioritize the environment'

Marcos reminds mining firms: 'Adopt practices that prioritize the environment'

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Marcos
|
BBM
|
mining
|
environment
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.