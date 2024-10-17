Masungi's Ann and Billie Dumaliang among TIME's 2024 Next Gen Leaders | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Masungi's Ann and Billie Dumaliang among TIME's 2024 Next Gen Leaders
Masungi's Ann and Billie Dumaliang among TIME's 2024 Next Gen Leaders
Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 17, 2024 12:57 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Masungi
|
Masungi Georeserve
|
Ann Dumaliang
|
Billie Dumaliang
|
TIME Magazine
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.