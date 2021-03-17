UK reports 2 cases of COVID-19 variant first detected in Philippines

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The UK government on Wednesday reported two cases of the COVID-19 variant first detected in the Philippines.

Manila's health department on Saturday confirmed a new COVID-19 variant called P.3, with a total of 98 cases so far detected.

The UK said it considers P.3 a "variant under investigation."

"One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken," it said.

The P.3 might be more transmissible as it contains "mutations of concern" E484K and N501Y, which have also been detected in variants first detected in the UK and South Africa, the Philippine Genome Center earlier said.