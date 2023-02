A man prays for his relatives at a mass grave area following a major earthquake in Baris village near Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, Turkey on Feb. 10, 2023. Sedat Suna, EPA-EFE

ISTANBUL — The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed above 35,000 on Monday, with search and rescue teams starting to wind down their work.

Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria from last Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 35,224.

