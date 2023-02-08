Children rescued in Turkey earthquake aftermath

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Children rescued in Turkey quake aftermath Erdem, Sahin, EPA-EF Posted at Feb 08 2023 06:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Eight-year-old Yigit Cakmak reacts after being rescued from the site of a collapsed building, some 52 hours after a major earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey on Wednesday. More than 7,000 people have died and thousands more injured after 2 major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, with authorities fearing a rise in the death toll as rescuers continue the search for survivors. Children pulled from rubble as Turkey-Syria quake toll tops 9,500 'Waiting for our dead': Anger builds at Turkey's earthquake response 3 Filipinos missing after magnitude 7.8 quake in Turkey: community leader Read More: earthquake earthquake aftermath Turkey Syria Turkey Syria earthquake earthquake rescue rescue /life/02/08/23/filipino-breakfast-featured-in-youtube-chefs-vlog/entertainment/02/08/23/no-pressure-for-batang-quiapo-to-beat-probinsyano/overseas/02/08/23/us-uses-underwater-drones-to-find-chinese-balloon-fragments/entertainment/02/08/23/kdlex-owe-perfect-timing-in-career-to-each-other/news/02/08/23/dfa-help-underway-for-pinoys-in-quake-stricken-turkey-syria