Children rescued in Turkey earthquake aftermath

Children rescued in Turkey quake aftermath

Erdem, Sahin, EPA-EF

Eight-year-old Yigit Cakmak reacts after being rescued from the site of a collapsed building, some 52 hours after a major earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey on Wednesday. More than 7,000 people have died and thousands more injured after 2 major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, with authorities fearing a rise in the death toll as rescuers continue the search for survivors.