PH Embassy seeks help for missing Filipina, kids children after Turkey quake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2023 10:51 PM

Rescue operations continued in Turkey and Syria where the combined death toll from last week's quake has risen to over 35,000.

The efforts now include the search for a Filipina and her children underneath the rubble of their collapsed home in Turkey's southern Hatay province. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 13, 2023
