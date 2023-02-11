MMDA rescue team recovers 4 bodies in quake-hit Turkey

MMDA handout photo

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Saturday that its rescue and retrieval team sent to the earthquake-hit Turkey recovered 4 bodies from the rubble in Adiyaman Province.

In a social media post, the MMDA said the bodies were unearthed from the collapsed buildings along Sakarya Road in Adiyaman Province.

"Apat na bangkay ang narekober ngayong araw mula sa gumuhong gusali sa bahagi ng Sakarya Road sa Adiyaman Province, Türkiye (Turkey)," said the MMDA in its statement.

"Sa gitna na rin ito ng nagpapatuloy na search, rescue at retrieval mission ng Philippine Inter-Agency Contingent, kasama ang MMDA Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team, matapos yanigin ng magnitude 7.8 na lindol ang southeastern Türkiye at northwestern Syria noong Pebrero 6."

The MMDA team used a "life locator machine" to assess areas in search for earthquake survivors.

