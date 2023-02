Watch more on iWantTFC

A Filipina was recovered alive from one of numerous collapsed buildings that were flattened by Monday's killer quake.

Her rescue is just some of the few that have taken place as the death toll breaches the 17,000-mark.

A Philippine rescue team is helping the search for survivors as Manila considers sending more of its emergency responders to quake-hit Syria. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 9, 2023