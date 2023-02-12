Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

OFW sa Turkey naligtas matapos matabunan ng gusali ng 60 oras

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2023 07:58 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Itinuturing na milagrong nakuhang buhay ang isang overseas Filipino worker (OFW) na natabunan ng gumuhong gusali sa Turkey makalipas ang animnapung oras o dalawa't kalahating araw. Pakiusap naman ng pamilya ng isang OFW na nasawi sa magnitude 7.8 na lindol paspasan ang pagpapauwi ng labi ng kaanak. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Linggo, 12 Pebrero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog news   PatrolPh   TV Patrol   sakuna   lindol   Turkey  