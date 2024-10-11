Kerwin Espinosa claims Dela Rosa coerced him to implicate De Lima in drug trade | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Kerwin Espinosa claims Dela Rosa coerced him to implicate De Lima in drug trade

Kerwin Espinosa claims Dela Rosa coerced him to implicate De Lima in drug trade

Jose Miguel Dumaual, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 11, 2024 02:34 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Kerwin Espinosa
|
Bato dela Rosa
|
Leila de Lima
|
Peter Lim
|
Rodrigo Duterte
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.