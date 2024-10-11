Kerwin Espinosa claims Dela Rosa coerced him to implicate De Lima in drug trade | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Kerwin Espinosa claims Dela Rosa coerced him to implicate De Lima in drug trade
Kerwin Espinosa claims Dela Rosa coerced him to implicate De Lima in drug trade
Jose Miguel Dumaual, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 11, 2024 02:33 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 11, 2024 02:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Kerwin Espinosa
|
Bato dela Rosa
|
Leila de Lima
|
Peter Lim
|
Rodrigo Duterte
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.