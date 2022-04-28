MANILA — Self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa recanted all of his allegations against detained Sen. Leila de Lima, his counsel said Thursday.

The retraction is stated in Espinosa's counter-affidavit subscribed before the Department of Justice Thursday afternoon, lawyer Raymund Palad told ABS-CBN News.

"Basically, binabawi niya or nire-recant niya whatever statements na sinabi niya kay Senator De Lima which implicated (the) senator sa illegal drug trade," said Palad, who claimed he was present when Espinosa signed the counter-affidavit in Bicutan on Wednesday and that he also attended Thursday afternoon's Zoom hearing with the DOJ during which his client affirmed the contents of the document under oath.

JUST IN: Self-confessed druglord Kerwin Espinosa recants ALL his allegations vs detained Sen. Leila de Lima in a counteraffidavit subscribed before the DOJ this afternoon, his lawyer Raymund Palad tells ABS-CBN News.



Espinosa says claims vs De Lima NOT TRUE. pic.twitter.com/nsMQYSQyNx — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) April 28, 2022

Espinosa said in his counter-affidavit that his claims against De Lima, who has been detained since February 2017 over illegal drugs charges but which she dismissed as political persecution, are not true.

Espinosa had claimed that he gave a total of P8 million in drug payoffs to De Lima when the latter was Justice Secretary, through her former driver, Ronnie Dayan.

At a Senate hearing in 2016, Espinosa alleged that Dayan called him in August 2015 to solicit money for the campaign kitty of De Lima in exchange for protecting his drug dealings.

Espinosa is among the witnesses the government presented against De Lima, a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, during the Senate hearings.

"[A]ny and all of his statements given during the Senate hearings, or in the form of sworn written affidavits, against Senator Leila De Lima are not true. He has no dealings with Sen. De Lima and has not given her any money at any given time," Espinosa's counter-affidavit read.

"Any statement he made against the Senator are false and was the result only of pressure, coercion, intimidation, and serious threats to his life and family members from the police who instructed him to implicate the Senator into the illegal drug trade," it added.

"For this, undersigned apologizes to Senator De Lima."

There is no statement yet from the camp of De Lima, who is seeking reelection in the upcoming May 9 polls.

Espinosa submitted the counter-affidavit in response to a drug complaint filed against him based on his confessions before the Senate hearings in 2016.

Espinosa is no longer under the witness protection program of the DOJ since early this year, after an alleged foiled attempt to escape from NBI custody.

He has since been transferred to BJMP Bicutan.

He was arrested in Abu Dhabi and made various claims against De Lima including giving the senator money in Baguio City, but his lawyer said he was never used as a witness in court cases against De Lima.

The Supreme Court in 2017 voted to keep De Lima in jail. She is being detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

