Muntinlupa court junks 1 of 3 drug cases vs De Lima

MANILA — A Muntinlupa court on Wednesday granted detained Sen. Leila de Lima's bid to junk the drug case against her involving co-accused Jose Adrian "Jad" Dera, but denied the demurrer and motion to post bail on another case.

The ruling came just days before De Lima marked four years of detention at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame. Two other cases are pending against her, but the vocal administration critic has long denied involvement in the drug trade, saying the charges were political.

In a document released by the court, it said Dera was only "responsible for the consequences of his acts."

"Notwithstanding the dearth of evidence to establish that De Lima has a hand in the proliferation of drug trading in so far as this case is concerned, it can be deduced from the evidence presented that Dera had participated in the drug trading inside the NBP," read the ruling.

The court also said Dera has to answer why he introduced himself as the senator's agent or relative to Hans Tan.

BREAKING: Muntinlupa court grants Sen De Lima’s bid to junk drugs case against her involving Jad Dera but denies demurrer and motion to post bail in case involving Ronnie Dayan. pic.twitter.com/G9pzcbUYo8 — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) February 17, 2021

The court also said there is no link that could be established between De Lima and Dera "thus it cannot be concluded that they agreed to engage in illegal drug trading."

"The contention of the prosecution that the relationship of Dera and De Lima is immaterial deserves scant consideration as the prosecution in fact asserts that the money received by Dera from Peter Co was delivered to De Lima," the document read.

Dera allegedly ran the Bilibid illegal drug trade with De Lima, who at the time of the alleged crime was justice chief. Witnesses earlier testified the money supposedly delivered was for a kidnap-for-ransom case which did not involve the senator.

Authorities initially accused the senator of running the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison during her time as justice secretary but subsequently amended the allegation to the claim that she allegedly conspired with Dera to commit illegal drug trading in March 2016 to fund her May 2016 senatorial candidacy.

More details to follow.