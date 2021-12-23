Drone shot taken on Dec. 20, 2021 shows destruction in Dapa, Siargao, Surigao del Norte, 4 days after Typhoon Odette made a landfall on the island. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The death toll from a devastating typhoon that struck the Philippines last week rose to 258, the state disaster response agency said Thursday.

At least 568 people were injured when Typhoon Odette tore through the southern and central part of the country last Thursday, according to an updated toll from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The agency added that 47 people have been reported missing and rescue operations were ongoing.

NDRRMC's count is significantly lower to the tally of the Philippine National Police, which is at 375 as of Dec. 20. The police had said it was still subject for validation.

Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, displaced more than 600,000 people. Tens of thousands of houses were also destroyed by the typhoon while dozens of buildings were damaged.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P2.5 billion while crop losses was pegged at P1.15 billion.

The government has declared a state of calamity in the 6 regions affected by the typhoon. These are Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Local officials and residents of areas that bore the brunt of Odette have pleaded for food, water, and shelter on as damaged roads, flooding, and severed power and communication lines hampered relief efforts.

"Our food supply is running low. Maybe, in a few days, we will totally run out," said Fely Pedrablanca mayor of Tubajon town on Dinagat Island.

Foreign aid has also started to arrive including from Japan and China, while the United Nations said it was working with partners to help in the areas of shelter, health, food, protection and other life-saving responses.

—With a report from Reuters