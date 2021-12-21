MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday approved a resolution placing six Philippine regions under state of calamity due to the devastation caused by typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

In a taped briefing, Duterte said he has approved a resolution submitted by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to place regions 4B, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 13 (Caraga) under a state of calamity.

"The declaration of the state of calamity will hasten rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government and private sector," he said.

He also said this will help control the prices of goods and commodities in affected areas.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Tuesday said the number of people who died because of Typhoon Odette has reached 156, with 275 injured and 37 missing people.

According to data from NDRRMC, of the 156 reported deaths, only 9 have been validated by government units in the area.