Nations pledge aid to PH in wake of Typhoon Odette

Drone shot taken on December 20, 2021 shows destruction in General Luna, Siargao, Surigao del Norte, 4 days after Typhoon Odette made a landfall on the island on December 16. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Several nations have pledged assistance to the Philippines after Typhoon Odette caused widespread destruction in parts of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Canada is committing up to $3 million Canadian dollars (approximately P120 million) for relief efforts in the Philippines, of which $500,000 (P20 million) will be provided to the Red Cross, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan said.

Canada is also releasing an additional $50,000 to support local relief efforts in the Caraga region, which was particularly hard hit by the typhoon, the Canadian Embassy said.

"We offer our condolences to all Filipinos who have suffered as a result of the passage of Super Typhoon Odette, and in particular to those who have lost loved ones, livelihoods, and homes. We salute the courage and dedication of the first responders working so hard to render assistance. Canada stands in solidarity with the Philippines, and will work with our partners to extend assistance to those in need," Canadian Ambassador Peter MacArthur said in a statement.

China on Wednesday committed an emergency cash assistance of $1 million (P50 million) to the Philippine government to support its relief and recovery efforts.

The European Union, meantime, said it would allocate an initial €1.7 million (P96 million) in humanitarian funding in areas most affected by the typhoon.

France also committed €250 million (P14 billion) to "support disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness, and response" at the local government level.

The US, meantime, sent tarpaulins to be used as shelters in Southern Leyte.

The first batch of 380 rolls of tarpaulins for use as shelters by families that were heavily affected by #OdettePH arrived in Southern Leyte on Monday. @USAIDSavesLives & @IOM_Philippines continue to work hard in support of the 🇵🇭 gov't's relief efforts. (Photos: IOM PH) pic.twitter.com/quypdUaaps — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) December 21, 2021

Typhoon Odette left at least 177 dead, 38 missing, and 275 injured, according to government tally as of Wednesday, after its strong winds and torrential rains inundated the southern half the country just a week before Christmas.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed six regions under a state of calamity:

Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central VIsayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.