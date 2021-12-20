Japan to provide relief aid for typhoon-hit areas in PH

MANILA — Japan on Monday said it will provide disaster relief assistance to the Philippines after Typhoon Odette's onslaught last week.

Japanese ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko, in a tweet, expressed sympathy to Filipinos affected by the powerful storm which ravaged areas in the Visayas and Mindanao.

"My heart and prayers go out to everyone in large parts of Visayas and Mindanao hit by Typhoon #OdettePH. My deepest respect to the brave first responders of the ongoing disaster relief and recovery operations in the area. I hope for everyone's safety," he said.

OUR ASSISTANCE IS ON THE WAY. In coordination with the PH government, we deliver disaster relief goods, such as generators, tents & sleeping pads, water containers, and plastic sheets. Hang in there! We are one with you. #OdettePH 🇯🇵🇵🇭https://t.co/c3EPFiEnqT — Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) December 20, 2021

Kazuhiko said Japan will donate generators, tents, sleeping pads, water containers, and plastic sheets to typhoon-hit areas.

"The disaster relief goods will be shipped and in coordination with Philippine Government, specifically the DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development], these goods will immediately be distributed to areas devastated by the typhoon," the Japanese embassy in Manila said in a separate statement.

Data from the Philippine National Police released on Monday showed casualties from Odette have reached 375 dead, 500 injured, and 56 missing.

The PNP's death toll was significantly higher than the fatality count of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier, which is at 58.

The NDRRMC said it is still verifying reports from regions affected by Odette, which left over P225 million and P118 million worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture, respectively.

