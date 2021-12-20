Odette death toll climbs to 375; 56 missing: PNP

Photo of Typhoon Odette-battered areas checked by President Rodrigo Duterte in the Visayas on December 19, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo

MANILA - The death toll from Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) climbed to 375, while 56 others are missing, data released by the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday night showed.

Majority of the fatalities were recorded in the Caraga region (167) and Central Visayas (170), while 24 were logged in Western Visayas, six in Eastern Visayas, one in Western Mindanao, and seven in Northern Mindanao, the PNP said.

Of the missing, 47 are in Central Visayas, eight in Caraga, and one in Eastern Visayas.

The PNP, which sourced its data from its regional offices, said 500 were injured, broken down as follows: 364 in Central Visayas, 118 in Caraga, 15 in Eastern Visayas, and three in Northern Mindanao.

The number of deaths logged by the PNP is significantly higher than the 58 reported so far by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, of which nine it said have been confirmed to be directly caused by the typhoon.

The NDRRMC also said 18 have been reported injured, two of which have been verified, and 199 others are missing.

Police said there are 3,571 evacuation centers catering to some of the 30,065 displaced families or 99,568 individuals. More than 600 police personnel are deployed there, it said.

There are also 468 police personnel who were affected by the typhoon.

In the NDRRMC's latest report, the number of displaced individuals stood at more than 442,000, with 2,435 evacuation centers in operation.

The PNP also reported that 3,164 areas are without electricity, while 1,897 have no cellular communication service.

Odette entered the Philippine area of responsibility last Tuesday, and made multiple landfalls starting two days later from Siargao Island in Surigao Del Norte until Roxas, Palawan. It exited the PAR noon of Saturday.

