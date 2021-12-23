In a statement, the Israeli Embassy noted that aside from the food packs and hygiene kits, solar energy systems were also sent to about 2,000 typhoon-hit residents on Wednesday. Handout photo from the Embassy of Israel

MANILA— The Embassy of Israel this week sent food packs, hygiene kits, and water purifiers to the victims of Typhoon Odette in Bohol and Cebu, vowing to also extend aid to other areas affected by the storm.

In a statement, the Israeli Embassy noted that aside from what were mentioned, solar energy systems were also sent to typhoon-hit residents on Wednesday, reaching about 2,000 families.

Israeli officials, led by Ambassador Ilan Fluss, went to Cebu to donate 4 solar-powered systems, the food packs, and sacks of rice.

Israel's Deputy Chief of Mission Nir Balzam, meanwhile, went to Bohol to donate a unit of Israel-developed portable water purifier, 4 solar energy systems, and hygiene kits, among other things.

“The State of Israel and the people of Israel are saddened to see the damage caused to human life, property, and resources caused by Typhoon Odette," said Fluss.

"We would like to express our sympathies and we would want the Filipinos to know that we stand by them. We are here to assist in every way that we can,” he added.

The envoy said the solar panels would help people affected by Odette, which shut communication and power lines in many areas of Visayas and Mindanao.

Government and the private sector are trying to power these areas, but authorities already said it is difficult to bring it back come Christmas Day.

“The solar panels will be useful for areas which don’t have power supply yet. This technology is ready to use and low-maintenance,” he said.

Balzam said their NUF water purifiers would also help residents get access to clean water.

The embassy pointed out that it would also give a portable water purifier, 4 solar energy systems, and food to Siargao.

Israel joins other nations who have sent help or have pledged donations to the Philippines as it reeled from the impact of Odette, which has killed nearly 300 as of Thursday, data from the NDRRMC showed.

Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, displaced more than 600,000 people. Tens of thousands of houses were also destroyed by the typhoon while dozens of buildings were damaged.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P2.5 billion while crop losses were pegged at a total P1.15 billion.

The government has declared a state of calamity in the 6 regions affected by the typhoon. These are Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

WATCH

Watch more on iWantTFC



