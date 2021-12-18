Photo courtesy of the AFP Eastern Mindanao Command

MANILA— Typhoon Odette wrought havoc over provinces in the Visayas and Southern Luzon this week, leaving a trail of devastation on its path.

The province of Cebu and Cebu City already declared a state of calamity, as local officials reel over the damage caused by the typhoon.

Odette has killed at least 4 people and forced some 300,000 to leave their homes.

ABS-CBN News compiled a list of badly-hit areas and the contact numbers available where people can coordinate and send help.

SIARGAO, SURIGAO DEL NORTE

Surigao Del Norte Governor Francisco "Lalo" Matugas on Friday night said Odette has destroyed an estimated P20 billion worth of infrastructure in Siargao, a popular tourist spot in the country.

Officials earlier said their airport was heavily damaged.

Videos and photos from the Philippine Coast Guard and the military showed that many parts of the island are still flooded following Odette's onslaught.

Odette blew roofs off houses and uprooted trees. Debris from destroyed infrastructure are also scattered in neighborhoods.

Rep. Bingo Matugas posted on his Facebook page that monetary or in-kind donations could be coursed through the following:

BDO Unibank: 013180007618 (Jasmin F. Hidalgo)

GCash accounts: 09173191142 (Jasmin H.) or 09676501741 (Jennifer A.)

The numbers indicated above can also be reached for additional information.

CEBU

Typhoon Odette hit land on Friday over the vicinity of Carcar, Cebu. Thousands of homes, meanwhile, are left without electricity and communication lines following the storm's rampage there.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has declared a state of calamity after the typhoon damaged houses and infrastructure in her province.

Many areas are also experiencing water shortage, she said during the declaration.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, meanwhile, also declared a state of calamity in his city, even as many barangays have no electricity.

He added that the city has 8 "casualties," but he did not clarify the specific number of deaths and injuries among these.

Under a state of calamity, local government units will be able to access emergency funds for disaster management and relief activities.

The provincial government of Cebu can be reached through the following:

Email: pio@cebu.gov.ph

Contact numbers: (032) 253 1970 or (032) 254 1882

Cebu City emergency hotlines:

0932-537-7770

0923-524-8222

0956-790-0377

0947-178-0000

0947-178-9999

Dial 166 or 262-1424

SOUTHERN LEYTE

The storm made landfall twice in Southern Leyte (Liloan and Padre Burgos), toppling roofs and cutting the power supply in many parts of the province.

Danilo Atienza, disaster office chief of Southern Leyte, described the storm on Thursday as "very strong," with winds that could blow away roofs and upend trees.

Here are contact details for Liloan, Southern Leyte Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO), according to its Facebook page.

michaelsruyoco@gmail.com

marclouielopez030497@gmail.com

Michael Uy-Oco - 09392796491

Emmanuel Padabac- 09268621882

Marc Louie Lopez - 09105836670

Kerby Altajeros - 09058922457

More details to follow.

