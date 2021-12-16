Typhoon Odette makes 7th landfall over Cebu

MANILA - Typhoon Odette weakened further as it made another landfall over Cebu late Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The typhoon's center was last spotted 10:00 p.m. in the vicinity of Carcar, Cebu, where it made its seventh landfall.

The tropical cyclone was moving with maximum sustained winds of 175 kph with gustiness of up to 240 kph. It was moving westward at 35 kph.

PAGASA said from Thursday night to Friday morning, heavy to torrential rains will fall over Central and Western Visayas, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may fall over Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Norte, Palawan, and Bicol Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA and the rest of Mindanao.

PAGASA

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 4 was raised over the following areas:

Western portion of Bohol (Balilihan, Catigbian, Loon, San Isidro, Antequera, Maribojoc, Cortes, Clarin, Calape, Tubigon, Sagbayan, Danao, Inabanga, Getafe, Buenavista, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido)

Central and southern portions of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Alegria, Malabuyoc, Boljoon, Oslob, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander)

Northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Vallehermoso, City of Guihulngan, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan, Ayungon, Bindoy, Manjuyod, Mabinay, City of Bayawan, Basay, Bais City, Pamplona, San Jose, City of Tanjay, Amlan)

Central and southern portions of Negros Occidental (La Castellana, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, Hinoba-An)



The following areas are under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 3:

Northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands

Southwestern portion of Leyte (Bato, Matalom, Hilongos, Hindang, City of Baybay, Inopacan)

Western portion of Southern Leyte (Padre Burgos, Tomas Oppus, Macrohon, City of Maasin, Limasawa, Malitbog, Bontoc)

Northern portion of Cebu (Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Dalaguete, Sogod) including Camotes Islands

Rest of Bohol

Rest of Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Northern portion of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, City of Talisay, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique)

Guimaras

Southern portion of Iloilo (Iloilo City, Pavia, Leganes, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, Oton, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin)

Southern portion of Antique (San Remigio, Patnongon, Belison, San Jose, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)



Areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 2:

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Rest of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Rest of Leyte

Rest of Southern Leyte

Rest of Cebu including Bantayan Islands

Rest of Negros Occidental

Rest of Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Rest of Antique

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal, San Miguel, Cortes, City of Tandag)

Agusan del Norte

Northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Esperanza, Sibagat, San Luis, City of Bayugan)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Northern portion of Bukidnon (Talakag, Impasug-Ong, Baungon, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich, Malitbog, Libona)

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad)

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 1 was also raised over the following areas:

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Marinduque

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Batangas

Rest of Surigao del Sur

Rest of Agusan del Sur

Rest of Bukidnon

Lanao del Sur

Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)

Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip)

Northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)

The weather bureau also warned of moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3 meters in height in the next 24 hours which may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of Central Visayas, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, and several localities in the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands).

PAGASA expects Odette to continue moving westward, with its center forecast to traverse Negros Island and pass over the Panay Gulf, close to Guimaras and the southwestern coast of Panay Island before emerging over the Sulu Sea Friday morning.

Odette may further weaken as it crosses the western portion of Visayas and mainlad Palawan, but will remain in teh typhoon category.