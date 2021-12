MANILA - Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific have canceled several flights on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 due to inclement weather caused by Typhoon Odette.

Flag carrier PAL said several flights won't push through on Thursday "for the safety of passengers."

CANCELED PAL FLIGHTS ON DEC. 16:

PR2938/ PR2939 Manila - Butuan - Manila

PR2987/ PR2988 Manila - Tacloban - Manila

PR2971/ 2972 Manila - Siargao - Manila

PR2382/ 2384 Cebu - Siargao - Cebu

PR2314 Cagayan de Oro - Cebu

PR2364 Davao - Cebu

PR 2037/ 2038 Manila - Caticlan (Boracay) - Manila

PR 2039/ 2040 Manila - Caticlan (Boracay) - Manila

PR 2041/ 2042 Manila - Caticlan (Boracay) - Manila

PR 2043/ 2044 Manila - Caticlan (Boracay) - Manila

PR 2045/ 2046 Manila - Caticlan (Boracay) - Manila

PR 1849/ 1850 Manila - Cebu - Manila

PR 1861 Manila - Cebu

PR 1853/ 1854 Manila - Cebu - Manila

PR 1859/ 1860 Manila - Cebu - Manila

PR 1863/ 1864 Manila - Cebu - Manila

PR 2985/ 2986 Manila - Tacloban - Manila

PR 2145/ 2146 Manila - Iloilo - Manila

PR 2777/ 2778 Manila - Tagbilaran (Panglao) - Manila

PR 2934/ 2395 Manila - Butuan - Manila

PR 2361/ 2362 Cebu - Butuan - Cebu

CANCELED PAL FLIGHTS ON DEC. 17:

PR 1836 Cebu - Manila

NOTE: PR 105 San Francisco-Manila on Dec. 16 is rescheduled to depart as PR 5105 the next day (Dec. 17, Friday) at 2 p.m.

"Philippine Airlines will keep a close watch on weather forecasts for the airports we serve in central and southern Philippines, in case we need to cancel or adjust other flights and routes," the flag carrier said.

Passengers with canceled flights can opt to convert tickets to travel credits, rebook or reroute flights or refund without penalties, PAL said.

CEBU PACIFIC

CANCELED CEBU PACIFIC FLIGHTS ON DEC. 16

DG 6839/ DG 6840 Manila – Siargao – Manila

DG 6881/ DG 6882 Manila – Surigao – Manila

DG 6851/ DG 6852 Cebu – Siargao – Cebu

•5J 909/ 5J 910 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 897/ 5J 898 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

DG 6132/ DG 6133 Cebu – Boracay (Caticlan) - Cebu

5J 895/ 5J 896 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 891/ 5J 892 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 899/ 5J 900 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 901/ 5J 902 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 907/ 5J 908 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 903/ 5J 904 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 893/ 5J 894 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 905/ 5J 906 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

DG 6247/ DG6248 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

CANCELED CEBU PACIFIC FLIGHTS ON DEC. 17:

5J 909/ 5J 910 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 897/ 5J 898 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

DG 6132/ DG 6133 Cebu – Boracay (Caticlan) - Cebu

5J 895/ 5J 896 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 891/ 5J 892 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 899/ 5J 900 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 901/ 5J 902 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 907/ 5J 908 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 903/ 5J 904 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 893/ 5J 894 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J 905/ 5J 906 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

DG 6247/ DG6248 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

Passengers with canceled flights can rebook, refund or store the value of tickets in a travel fund, Cebu Pacific said.

Typhoon Odette is expected to make landfall near Surigao provinces or the southern portion of Eastern Visayas on Thursday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

