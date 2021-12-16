Typhoon Odette hammers northern Bohol

MANILA (UPDATED) - Typhoon Odette slightly weakened as it struck northern Bohol on Thursday night, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The typhoon's center was last spotted 7:00 p.m. over the coastal waters of Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol. Odette later made its sixth landfall, 7:30 p.m., at Bien Unido, Bohol.

The tropical cyclone was moving with maximum sustained winds of 185 kph with gustiness of up to 255 kph. It was moving westward at 30 kph.

PAGASA said from Thursday night to Friday morning, heavy to torrential rains will fall over Central Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Southern Leyte, and Negros Occidental. Wind speeds may also reach up to 185 kph at any areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 4.



Areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 4:

Southern Leyte

Southwestern portion of Leyte

Bohol

Central and southern portions of Cebu

Central and southern portions of Negros Oriental

Central and southern portions of Negros Occidental

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 3:

Northern portion of Agusan del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Rest of southern portion of Leyte

Northern portion of Cebu

Rest of Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Northern portion of Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Southern portion of Iloilo

Southern portion of Antique

Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 2:

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Sur

The rest of Agusal del Norte

Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte

The extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur

Misamis Occidental

The northern portion of Lanao del Norte

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

The northern portion of Bukidnon

The northern portion of Lanao del Sur

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

The rest of Leyte

The rest of Cebu

The rest of Negros Occidental

The rest of Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

The rest of Antique

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Mainland Palawan including Kalayaan, Balabac, and Calamian Islands

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 1:

The northern portion of Davao Oriental

The northern portion of Davao de Oro

The northern portion of Davao del Norte

The rest of Bukidnon

The rest of Lanao del Norte

The rest of Lanao del Sur

The rest of the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte

The rest of the northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur

The northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

The rest of Albay

Marinduque

The southern portion of Quezon

Batangas

The weather bureau also warned of moderate to high risk of storm surges in coastal areas of Central Visayas, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, parts of Northern Palawan, Antique, southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Misamis Oriental.

PAGASA expects Odette to continue moving westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning. It is then expected to hit Northern or Central Palawan by Friday afternoon, before crossing over toward the West Philippine Sea.

The state weather bureau will post its next update on Typhoon Odette at 11:00 p.m.