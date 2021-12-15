Home  >  News

Thousands forced to evacuate due to Typhoon Odette

Posted at Dec 15 2021 10:30 PM

Several Philippine provinces implemented forced evacuations in anticipation of the onslaught of Typhoon Odette. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2021
