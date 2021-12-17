Cebu declares state of calamity due to Typhoon Odette

People clear debris from their homes in Mabolo-Kasambagan area in Cebu on Friday after their roofs were blown away at the height of Typhoon Odette. Courtesy of Henryl Moreño

Cebu on Friday declared a state of calamity hours after Typhoon Odette left a trail of devastation in the province.

Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia issued the executive order of declaration after she visited affected areas, especially in southern Cebu, to assess the damage caused by Odette.

“Super Typhoon Odette severely damaged homes, buildings, and other infrastructures causing a province-wide blackout and water shortage,” she said.

The provincial capitol will release its final assessment on the number of casualties and damage caused by Odette.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, meanwhile, also declared state of calamity in his city, even as as many barangays have no electricity.

He added that the city has 8 "casualties", but he did not clarify the specific number of deaths and injuries.

Butuan City also declared state of calamity after the area suffered severe flooding and power outage in 16 barangays.

Under a state of calamity, local government units will use emergency funds for disaster management and relief activities.

The typhoon, which is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday morning or early afternoon, has so far left 12 people dead and several others injured nationwide.

Over 332,000 people sought emergency shelter due to threats of flooding and landslides, the state disaster response agency said.

— Reports from Annie Perez and Lorilly Charmane D. Awitan

