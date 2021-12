Odette damages homes, topples trees in Cebu City

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Typhoon Odette damaged homes and toppled trees in Cebu City Thursday night, rendering some roads unpassable.

Power was also out in 95 percent of Metro Cebu and its adjacent areas. Even the Mactan office of state weather bureau PAGASA was unable to continue operations after it lost power.

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport also halted its operations until further notice as it was damaged by the typhoon.

Malls in Cebu also opened their doors to provide shelter to those who needed safety from the typhoon.

Local authorities were already clearing roads and assessing the damage caused by Odette as of Friday morning.

The Office of Civil Defense has yet to release any reports of casualties in the area.

--report from Annie Perez