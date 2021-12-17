Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA—Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 has been raised in the northern part of Palawan as Typhoon Odette is forecast to make landfall in the area Friday afternoon, the state weather bureau said.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the center of the eye of the typhoon was seen 90 kilometers southwest of Cuyo, Palawan. The typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 215 kph.

PAGASA said Odette was forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan Friday afternoon, re-emerge over the West Philippine Sea Friday night, and pass in the vicinity of Kalayaan Islands Saturday.

The typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday morning or early afternoon, it added.

"Odette may still see some slight weakening until it crosses Palawan, but it is forecast to remain as a typhoon," PAGASA said.

"Re-intensification is likely once Odette emerges over the West Philippine Sea. However, continuous weakening may ensue beginning Sunday as the typhoon becomes exposed to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the northeast monsoon," it added.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are raised over the following areas:

Signal Number 3 (Destructive typhoon-force winds

prevailing or expected within 18 hours)

Luzon

-Northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands

Visayas

-Southern portion of Iloilo (Tigbauan, Leon, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)

-Southern portion of Antique (Patnongon, San Remigio, San Jose, Belison, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)

Signal Number 2 (Damaging gale- to storm-force

winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Luzon

-Southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bulalacao, Roxas, Bongabong, Mansalay)

-Southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Rizal, San Jose,

Magsaysay, Calintaan, Sablayan)

-Western portion of Romblon (Looc, Ferrol, Santa Fe, San Jose, Alcantara, Santa Maria, Odiongan, San Agustin, San Andres, Calatrava)

-Central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke's Point) including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands

Visayas

-Aklan

-Capiz

-Rest of Iloilo

-Rest of Antique

-Guimaras

-Northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Pamplona, City of Tanjay, Santa Catalina, Amlan, San Jose, Sibulan, Valencia, Dauin, Dumaguete City, Bacong, Zamboanguita, Siaton)

-Negros Occidental

Signal Number 1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

Luzon

-Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

-Marinduque

-Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, City of Tayabas)

-Rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

-Rest of Oriental Mindoro

-Rest of Palawan

-Rest of Romblon

-Batangas

Visayas

-Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

-Bohol

-Biliran

-Western portion of Leyte (Isabel, Calubian, Albuera, Matalom, Tabango, Merida, City of Baybay, Villaba, Kananga, Ormoc City, Carigara, Inopacan, Matag-Ob, Palompon, San Isidro, Hilongos, Jaro, Leyte, Capoocan, Bato, Burauen, Tunga, Hindang)

-Western portion of Southern Leyte (Tomas Oppus, Bontoc, Malitbog, Padre Burgos, Macrohon, City of Maasin, Limasawa)

-Siquijor

Mindanao

-Northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Liloy, Tampilisan, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal)

-Northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Aloran, Oroquieta City, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Baliangao, Plaridel)

Odette, the 15th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, has so far left 1 person dead and 2 others injured.

Over 332,000 people sought emergency shelter due to threats of flooding and landslides, the state disaster response agency said.

Scores of flights were also cancelled and dozens of ports temporarily closed across the country, leaving thousands others stranded.

