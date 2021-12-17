Residents walk past an uprooted tree, downed by inclement weather from Typhoon Odette, along a road in Naga town in Cebu province on Dec. 17, 2021, a day after the typhoon hit the province. Alan Tangcawan, AFP

MANILA (2nd UPDATE)—The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barreled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least 1 person dead.

More than 330,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Odette pummeled the southern and central regions of the country, knocking out communications in some areas and tearing roofs off buildings.

Odette was a super typhoon when it slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers an hour (120 miles). By Friday, wind speeds had eased to 155 kilometers an hour, the state weather forecaster said.

"We are seeing people walking in the streets, many of them shell-shocked," ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu reported from the hard-hit city of Surigao on the southern island of Mindanao.

"All buildings sustained heavy damage, including the provincial disaster office. It looks like it's been hit by a bomb."

Datu said the main roads leading into the coastal city had been cut off by landslides, fallen trees and toppled power poles.

The national disaster agency confirmed 1 person had been killed and 2 others injured in the storm, which was heading towards the popular tourist destination of Palawan island.

Some 332,000 people had sought emergency shelter as the typhoon charged across the Pacific Ocean and smashed into the country, the agency said. About 18,000 had yet to return home.

Surigao City Mayor Ernesto Matugas told ABS-CBN that Odette ravaged the city of around 170,000 people for several hours, causing "severe" damage.

"The wind was very strong," Matugas said.

"Everything sustained damage -- roofs blown off, access roads blocked by landslides."

Scores of flights were cancelled across the country on Thursday and dozens of ports temporarily closed as the weather bureau warned several meter-high storm surges could cause "life-threatening flooding" in low-lying coastal areas.

Odette, international named Rai, is hitting the Philippines late in the typhoon season, with most cyclones developing between July and October.

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful, and strengthening more rapidly, as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.

A super typhoon is the equivalent of a category 5 hurricane in the United States.

The Earth tends to experience around 5 storms of that power a year.

'EXTENSIVE DAMAGE'

The Philippine Red Cross said "extensive damage" were reported in coastal areas in parts of Eastern Visayas, such as Southern Leyte.

Floods were also recorded in Bohol such as Loboc and Tubigon, PRC chairman and Sen. Richard Gordon told Teleradyo.

"We are assessing those severely affected and we'll send help," he said in Filipino.

The PRC will be deploying food packs, water tankers, trucks and boats to help those affected by Odette.

Odette, the 15th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, made 8 landfalls as of 12 a.m. Friday.

The typhoon first hit land in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte (Dec. 16, 1:30 p.m.) then moved to Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands (Dec. 16, 3:10 p.m.).

Odette made its third landfall in Liloan, Southern Leyte (Dec. 16, 4:50 p.m.) and proceeded to Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte (Dec. 16, 5:40 p.m.).

The tropical cyclone struck President Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol (Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m.), Bien Unido, Bohol (Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.) and Carcar, Cebu (Dec. 16, 10 p.m.).

Its eight landfall was recorded at La Libertad, Negros Oriental (Dec. 17, 12 a.m.).

RAPID ASSESSMENT

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said military air assets would be deployed to conduct rapid damage and needs assessment on the typhoon-hit areas.

"For now, there are few information that we have received about the damages brought by Typhoon Odette," NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad said in Filipino.

Parts of Mindanao and Visayas experienced flooding due to heavy rain, he said. Scores of towns and cities were still without power while communication lines were down, he added.

In PAGASA's 11 a.m. bulletin, Odette is heading towards Palawan and is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of the island province on Friday afternoon.

The center of the eye of the typhoon was last spotted 90 kilometers southwest of Cuyo, Palawan.

Odette is packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 215 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal number 3 has been raised over the northern portion of Palawan, including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands.

—With a report from Agence France-Presse