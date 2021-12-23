A church in Poblacion, General Luna in Siargao Island is left destroyed by Typhoon Odette on December 20, 2021 days after the the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The European Union (EU) on Thursday said it would allocate P160.6 million (€ 2.83 million) worth of financial assistance to Philippine provinces badly affected by Typhoon Odette, just as it offered the use of its satellite data to help assess the damage caused by the storm.

In a statement, the EU said the assistance is on top of their contributions and pledges made to multilateral humanitarian organizations.

The EU earlier this week pledged P95.8 million through its "emergency response tool." The funds are included in this financial assistance, its records showed.

"This funding will cover mainly immediate needs through the provision of food, drinking water, shelter and other urgently needed household items," the statement read.

"Some other Member State are redirecting funding or contributing to those institutions. The EU delegation and member states’ embassies, as well as European leaders have expressed their condolences for the tragic loss of lives and pledged support to assist the hard-hit areas," it said.

The Union also added that they are offering use of their satellite map technology "Copernicus" to help the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Department of Science and Technology in monitoring Odette-hit provinces.

"The maps can show a delineation of the damage or an assessment of the destruction," the EU said.

Meanwhile, member states Germany and Sweden are still redirecting funds they could donate to the country, the EU said.

Germany said a portion of the funds from their P70.4-million COVID-19 recovery plan for the Philippines would be allocated to the victims.

The same goes for Sweden, which is still finalizing how much from their P5.43 billion emergency funds would be allotted to the typhoon-hit areas.

Several nations have already pledged or sent aid to the country this week in the wake of Typhoon Odette, which has so far killed 258 and left 47 people missing as of Thursday.

President Rodrigo Duterte has also placed 6 regions under a state of calamity due to the impact of the storm: Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Local officials and residents of areas that bore the brunt of Odette have pleaded for food, water, and shelter on as damaged roads, flooding, and severed power and communication lines hampered relief efforts.

