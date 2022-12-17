President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visits the Kadiwa ng Pasko site at the Malanday Covered Court in Valenzuela on Dec. 17,2022. Philippine News Agency

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. vowed on Saturday that "Kadiwa ng Pasko" stalls will be extended beyond the Christmas season, noting how the project helps Filipinos access cheaper products.

Speaking during his visit at the Kadiwa stall in Valenzuela City, Marcos told sellers that this project has several advantages, which includes providing spaces for micro-, small,- and medium-enterprises.

It also assists Filipinos, he said, amid the high prices of commodities.

"Ngayon, ipapaliwanag ko, alam ko ang nakapangalan ay Kadiwa ng Pasko, ngunit parang ginaawa namin itong pilot project lamang. Hindi po. Kahit na matapos na ang Pasko, ipapagpatuloy po natin ito para merong pagkukuhanan ang ating kababayan ng mas murang bilihin," Marcos said.

"Hindi natin malaman kung saan tutungo ang presyo ng mga bilihan at nasabay pa sa Pasko. Kaya't ito pong kadiwa sa Pasko ay ang aming munting pagtulong para naman ay maging mas masaya ang ating Pasko itong taon na ito," he added.

The President noted that from the initial 20 Kadiwa ng Pasko stalls in Metro Manila, they now have 40, citing information from their organizers.

Some farmers selling their produce through the Department of Agriculture's (DA) Kadiwa ng Pasko have asked for an extension of the program after Dec. 31.

For context, Kadiwa ng Pasko stalls are in partnership with different government agencies, which includes the Department of Trade and Industry, and the labor and social welfare departments. Regular Kadiwa stores are run by the DA, the agency Marcos temporarily heads.