MANILA — Some farmers selling their produce through the Department of Agriculture's (DA) Kadiwa ng Pasko are asking for an extension of the program after Dec. 31.

Fish vendor Lina Calicdan said Sunday she is concerned she might lose her livelihood by January if the program would not be extended.

She said Kadiwa has helped her provide for her family's daily living.

“Kaming mga seller, mga farmer, mawawalan kami ng pagkakakitaan kasi ito na rin iyong parang nagiging trabaho namin sa pang-araw-araw. So sana hindi naman po mawala,” Calicdan said.

Ursula Dennis, another farmer who is from Nueva Vizcaya, said that her produce had become more sellable due to the Kadiwa program.

The program made it easier for farmers like her to directly sell their fruits and vegetables at reasonable prices, she said.

“Kasi sa amin po, medyo hindi na po pansinin ang ibang gulay po namin doon. Pinupunta na lang po namin dito. Sila po ang ‘yung tumutulong sa amin,” Dennis said.

Consumer Maggie Rey, for her part, said she preferred to buy products at Kadiwa stores due to their lower prices compared to those sold in markets.

“Siguro a matter of P20 ang difference. Malaking bagay ‘yun. Katulad ng sibuyas, eh nakakaiyak ang presyo,” Rey said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had earlier assured that the Kadiwa ng Pasko program would continue running even after the Christmas season.

Marcos Jr. earlier vowed in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) that he would revive his father's Kadiwa program in efforts to boost the country's agriculture sector.

