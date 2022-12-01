Marcos: 'Kadiwa ng Pasko' to continue until food prices go down

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA –– President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said "Kadiwa ng Pasko" stalls would continue to offer cheaper farm products until their prices go down in public markets.

Marcos said Kadiwa stalls would run "once we get to a point where it’s no longer necessary."

"Where the prices in the markets are the same as what we can give in the Kadiwa, then we don’t need the Kadiwa anymore," the President said during a visit to the Kadiwa ng Pasko stalls in the Quezon City Hall grounds.

Marcos said supplies for the agriculture department-led Kadiwa stalls could last until March 2023 and he hoped that "the prices of commodities in the market will have normalized" by then.

He said he also eyed mobile Kadiwa stalls in far-flung areas.

"Masasabi ko na kahit pagkatapos na ng New Year ay hindi naman namin ititigil ‘yung Kadiwa sa Pasko," Marcos said.

"Patuloy nang patuloy na ‘yan. Hindi na — hangga’t maaari ay patuloy ang Kadiwa para naging national program, para lahat ng buong Pilipinas ay makikita naman nila at makakatikim naman sila nung savings doon sa kanilang mga binibili."

(Even after New Year, we will not stop Kadiwa sa Pasko. That will continue until it becomes a national program so that everyone could save up on what they buy.)

Kadiwa stalls sell sugar at P70 a kilo and National Food Authority (NFA) rice at P25 per kilo.

The Department of Agriculture also sells red onions at P170 per kilo in Kadiwa stalls, cheaper than its P300 price in some wet markets.