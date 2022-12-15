LTO nabs ‘fixers’, including own employee as alleged cohort

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday caught alleged fixers and their cohorts that included an employee of the agency, in separate entrapment operations in Quezon City and in Region 6.

According to the agency, its Western Visayas office, along with local police personnel, nabbed a fixer red-handed offering a Certificate of Completion of the Theoretical Driving Course in exchange for P2,000.

The suspect was with two personnel of an LTO-accredited driving school who were collared as well.

The certificate is a requirement to renew or apply for a new driver’s license.

The LTO said that an officer posed as an applicant who contacted the alleged fixer and was asked to proceed to a driving school near the LTO Region 6 building. The applicant handed a "marked" money to the fixer and the driving school personnel.

The suspects, who are detained at the Police Precinct 3 Jaro Police Station, will face charges of falsification under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code and violation of Republic Act (RA) 11032 or the “Ease of Doing Business Law” amending RA 9485 or the “Anti-Red Tape Law.”

The LTO-accredited driving school was also ordered closed and meted a 60-day suspension while investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Meanwhile, an LTO employee and two cohorts were also caught conducting ‘fixing’ activity in Quezon City.

The agency said they trailed the suspects from the LTO Central Office up to 11th Jamboree Street along Timog Avenue in Quezon City.

“This operation shows our seriousness in getting rid of fixers, especially those perpetrated by our own, and we will not condone this. Like I’ve said before, I have zero tolerance for corruption, and let this case be a strong warning to others,” LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo Tugade said in a statement.

The suspects are now detained at the CIDU facility in Camp Karingal in Quezon City for further investigation and for inquest proceedings.

They are facing charges of violation of RA 11032, RA 3019 or the “Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act,” RA 6713 or the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees,” and Article 210 or “Direct Bribery” and Article 315 or “Swindling/Estafa” under the Revised Penal Code.