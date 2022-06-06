Incoming social welfare chief Erwin Tulfo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN. News/file

MANILA — Broadcaster and incoming Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo on Monday warned that he will not tolerate those who dupe indigent families lining up for aid, particularly fixers.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with outgoing Sec. Rolando Bautista for their transition, Tulfo said he is giving fixers until "the end of the month."

"Come July 1, hahabulin ko kayo. If I would have to arrest you, ipapahuli ko kayo sa PNP, kayong mga fixer sa labas ng DSWD. Itigil niyo na iyan, hahabulin ko kayo. Kakasuhan ko kayo hanggang saan man sa Pilipinas," he added.

(Come July 1, I will hunt you down. If I would have to arrest you, I will have you arrested by the PNP. You fixers outside DSWD, stop what you're doing because I will pursue you and file charges against you, wherever you may be in the country.)

Tulfo met with Bautista and his staff, and was given an overview of the projects and highlights of the achievements of the outgoing leadership.

Outgoing DSWD secretary Rolando Bautista talks to incoming secretary Erwin Tulfo for a transition meeting today.



(📷: Office of incoming secretary Erwin Tulfo) @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/gfIIudKvqA — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) June 6, 2022

The broadcaster said he had "learned a lot" in the three-hour briefing.

Tulfo said his priority projects have already been started under Bautista's watch, including the digitalization of aid distribution and purging the lists of beneficiaries under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

"Kailangan lang siguro bawasan ang pila, mas bilisan ang process, hindi lang dito kundi sa iba pang bahagi ng bansa," he said.

(We need to shorten the queues and expedite the process, not just here but in other areas of the country.)

In 2019, Tulfo lambasted Bautista for not appearing on his show.

He said the incident has already been resolved, noting that his meeting with Bautista was cordial.

Tulfo added that he had apologized to Bautista for what happened, to which the outgoing secretary replied, "Past is past."

Bautista did not give a statement, but his staff said the transition process will continue in the next few days.

